Slows Bar BQ under new ownership, plans to expand operations

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit's Slows Bar BQ is under new ownership and is planning to expand.

In a release on Thursday, March 16, it was announced that Slows Bar BQ is now owned by the newly formed Slows Holdings.

Slows Holdings is owned by founding chef Brian Perrone, its managing director Terry Perrone and catering director Josh Keillor.

According to the release, Slows Holdings have signed Mighty Quinn's Barbeque as a partner and investor. Mighty Quinn's is in the fast-casual BBQ dining industry and has locations in New York, New Jersey, Florida and Dubai.

In addition, the Cooley family has sold their shares to Slows Holdings but are still property owners and the Michigan Avenue locations and the Slows To Go on Cass Avenue.

"When we started Slows, our goal was to create a fun restaurant that would be kind of a neighborhood joint with great food. We built an iconic Detroit brand with an incredible base of loyal supporters and frequent guests. Our goal is to continue to grow that community throughout Michigan and build on our reputation and tradition of great barbecue and fun experiences," said Chef Perrone.

Slows Bar BQ opened on a mostly abandoned commercial block in Corktown, Detroit's oldest neighborhood, in September 2005. Founded by native Detroiter, Chef Perrone and Phillip Cooley, Slows won over fans with a chef-driven spin on barbecue cooked fresh every day, a love of craft beer and a dedication to community.

There are three brick-and-mortar locations, the flagship in Corktown, Slows To Go in Midtown, a location inside the Grand Rapids Downtown market, along with a food truck and a stand inside the Huntington Place Convention Center.

Slows Bar BQ says they are focusing on growing and plans to open additional locations in southeast Michigan that will be both dine-in and to-go, along with a second food truck and adding more items to its retail line.