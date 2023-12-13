Six alleged fake electors appeared for preliminary hearing in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was an all-day affair in downtown Lansing on Wednesday as the first slate of the alleged fake electors appeared in court alongside at least three witnesses.

Each of the alleged fake electors is facing eight counts including fraud and conspiracy to commit election fraud.

The preliminary hearing for six of the 16 alleged fake electors was underway with the testimony of Michigan State Police Capt. Darren Green.

Green was inside the Michigan Capitol on Dec. 14 and denied the group entry when they tried to get inside as the electoral voters were being counted.

"Were you given a list of who was allowed in the building?" asked Ladonna Logan the assistant attorney general in court on Wednesday.

"Yes," Green answered. "Well, I didn't have the list, but I was told via radio that the 16 people who were there to vote for the electoral college had been checked in and were present inside the Senate chambers and that no other people were allowed in."

Assistant Attorney General Logan also played a video clip that showed Green denying entry to the group. Other witnesses called on Wednesday included Jonathan Brater with the Michigan Secretary of State's office and James Van de Putte with the US Postal Service.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue on Thursday.