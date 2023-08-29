Sinkhole forces closure on Wixom Road in Oakland County

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 29, 2023

WIXOM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A sinkhole opened in Wixom, causing more traffic congestion for Oakland Country drivers this week.

According to city officials, a sinkhole opened on Wixom Road, near the Michigan Air Line Trail, on Monday, Aug. 28.

The road will be closed from Pontiac Trail to Maple Road in both directions.

Traffic is being rerouted, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Parents and guardians with students at Wixom Elementary School are directed to use Maple Road to get to the school.

Crews with the Road Commission of Oakland County are working to make repairs.