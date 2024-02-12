Single game tickets for Detroit Tigers go on sale Feb. 14

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Tigers are less than two months away from its home opener against the Oakland Athletics, and fans can begin purchasing single-game tickets this week.

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Officials say the first 15,000 fans to enter Comerica Park on Saturdays will receive giveaway items.

In August, the team will celebrate the induction of former manager Jim Leyland to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Additionally, there will be a celebration for the 40th anniversary of the 1984 World Series championship team.

"Opening Day in Detroit is less than 60 days away, and we're very excited about the return of Tigers baseball," said Ryan Gustafson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. "With a great home schedule and a tremendous lineup of special events and giveaways, there will be something for everyone. We look forward to seeing our fans on Opening Day and unveiling our brand-new video board and additional enhanced fan experiences throughout Comerica Park."

The Tigers open their season against the Chicago White Sox on March 28.

To purchase tickets, visit the Detroit Tigers' official website.