Detroit Tigers release 2024 season schedule

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Tigers released its 2024 schedule on Thursday, with the season opener set for March 28 against the Chicago White Sox.

This marks the 21st time the Tigers and the White Sox go head-to-head for a season Opening Day.

The Tigers will celebrate the home opener on April 5, taking on the Oakland Athletics. Eighty-one of the team's games will be at Comerica Park.

The MLB ensured a balanced schedule for another season, including an eight-interleague series at Comerica Park.

On the road, the interleague series will include the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, and the San Diego Padres. At home, NL teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, and Philadelphia Phillies.

Detroit Tigers 2024 schedule