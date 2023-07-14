Detroit Tigers release 2024 season schedule
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Tigers released its 2024 schedule on Thursday, with the season opener set for March 28 against the Chicago White Sox.
This marks the 21st time the Tigers and the White Sox go head-to-head for a season Opening Day.
The Tigers will celebrate the home opener on April 5, taking on the Oakland Athletics. Eighty-one of the team's games will be at Comerica Park.
The MLB ensured a balanced schedule for another season, including an eight-interleague series at Comerica Park.
On the road, the interleague series will include the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, and the San Diego Padres. At home, NL teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, and Philadelphia Phillies.
Detroit Tigers 2024 schedule
- March 28: at Chicago White Sox
- March 30-31: at Chicago White Sox
- April 1-3: at New York Mets
- April 5-7: vs. Oakland Athletics
- April 8-9: at Pittsburgh Pirates
- April 11-14: vs. Minnesota Twins
- April 15-18: vs. Texas Rangers
- April 19-21: at Minnesota Twins
- April 22-24: at Tampa Bay Rays
- April 26-28: vs. Kansa City Royals
- April 29-May 1: vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- May 3-5: at New York Yankees
- May 6-8: at Cleveland Guardians
- May 10-12: vs. Houston Astros
- May 13-15: vs. Miami Marlins
- May 17-19: at Arizona Diamondbacks
- May 20-22: at Kansas City Royals
- May 23-26: vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- May 28-29: vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- May 30-June 2: Boston Red Sox
- June 3-5: at Texas Rangers
- June 7-9: vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- June 11-13: vs. Washington Nationals
- June 14-16: at Houston Astros
- June 17-19: at Atlanta Braves
- June 21-23: vs. Chicago White Sox
- June 24-26: vs. Pittsburgh Phillies
- June 27-30: at Los Angeles Angels
- July 2-4: at Minnesota Twins
- July 5-7: at Cincinnati Reds
- July 8-11: vs. Cleveland Guardians
- July 12-14: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- July 19-21: at. Toronto Blue Jays
- July 22-25: at Cleveland Guardians
- July 26-28: vs. Minnesota Twins
- July 29-30: vs. Cleveland Guardians
- Aug. 1-4: vs. Kansas City Royals
- Aug. 6-8: at Seattle Mariners
- Aug. 9-11: at San Francisco Giants
- Aug. 13-15: vs. Seattle Mariners
- Aug. 16-18: vs. New York Yankees
- Aug. 20-22: at Chicago Cubs
- Aug. 23-26: at Chicago White Sox
- Aug. 27-29: vs. Los Angeles Angels
- Aug. 30 - Sept. 1: vs. Boston Red Sox
- Sept. 4-5: at San Diego Padres
- Sept. 6-8: at Oakland Athletics
- Sept. 10-12: vs. Colorado Rockies
- Sept. 13-15: vs. Baltimore Orioles
- Sept. 16-19: at Kansas City Royals
- Sept. 20-22: at Baltimore Orioles
- Sept. 24-26: vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- Sept. 27-29: vs. Chicago White Sox
