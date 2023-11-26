Single digit wind chills and snow showers start the week

(CBS DETROIT) - This week's forecast has a little bity of everything; snow, wind, cold air, and rain. We start out very chilly on Monday morning, with gusty winds and wind chills in the teens. We'll continue to see scattered snow showers, so your commute may require a little extra time and concentration.

Bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways.

It looks like a great day to stay inside and get all your Cyber Monday shopping done.

Cyber Monday forecast

More cold air moves in for Tuesday, and temperatures when you're sending kids to the bus stop or heading off to work are going to feel like they're in the single digits. Layer up! We could also see a few flurries throughout the day as the end of the lake effect snow moves through.

wind chill temperatures for Tuesday morning

Right now it looks like we dry out in the middle of the week, and more moderate air moves back into the region. We're also watching a chance of rain that is headed our way on Friday.

7 day forecast

Whatever your plans this week, stay safe!