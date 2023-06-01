Silver Springs Elementary becomes only school in Michigan to win Legacy Award

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Silver Springs Elementary in Northville is making a global impact for excellence in education, becoming one of 14 schools in the world to receive the Legacy honor.

It's a prestigious award that took eight years to achieve.

Silver Springs was acknowledged Wednesday with a 2023 Legacy Award for their efforts of inclusion.

To be honored as a Legacy school is a great challenge. The recognition is the highest honor for Leader In Me schools.

Legacy status exemplifies a strong leadership culture, unlocking the highest potential in students, staff, and the greater community.

"I know when you think about that there's 7,000 total Leader In Me schools in the world, and there's 700 Lighthouse schools and then you hear 14, you don't realize how much that means," said principal Katie Booth.

"You think I'm just a small little school, in this little town, but to be known as one of the first 14 Legacy Schools is a pretty incredible accomplishment."