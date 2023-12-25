Watch CBS News
UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old girl found safe, Canton police say

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

missing-teen-michigan.jpg
Shyanna McGee Canton Police Department

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Canton police say a 16-year-old who was last seen on Dec. 23 has been found safe.

Police were searching for Shyanna McGee, who they say left her home in the area of 51000 Mott Road.

Shyanna was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 178 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black puffy coat, black UGG boots and a tan backpack with "Pink" written on it.

