Showers and storms possible Friday in Southeast Michigan

By Karen Carter

CBS Detroit

Heat on the way
(CBS DETROIT) — Rain showers will move in overnight and continue into Friday, with a chance of thunderstorms embedded in them. 

The chance of storms will most likely increase in the afternoon. However, severe weather is not expected at this time. Temperatures will reach lows in the upper 50s on Friday morning and warm to highs in the mid-70s in the late afternoon.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

While showers and a possible thunderstorm move through Friday afternoon, the system will move out in the evening, bringing us mild overnight lows, warmer weekend temperatures, and more sunshine. 

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit
First published on May 16, 2024 / 11:48 PM EDT

