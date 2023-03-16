ShotStoppers pre-application conference kicks off opportunity for community groups

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is looking to its own communities to help with combatting violence in the city.

They've made funding that is available to qualified non-profits or community groups interested in applying for funding to help reduce crimes through community violence intervention.

A virtual pre-application conference took place Wednesday evening that laid out all of the requirements to apply for that funding. There are prerequisites for these applications, including previous experience with violence prevention work and experience managing federal funds.

The funds for this program are coming from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA), also known as the COVID-19 stimulus package.

On Wednesday's virtual meeting were non-profits and community members who were voicing their questions and concerns to learn how they can combat community violence and become involved.

"It's extremely encouraging that the city is focusing on smaller organizations, grassroots," says Elijah Richardson, executive director for WHOH Detroit, which isone of the Detroit nonprofits applying.

"It would mean a lot, not only to the organization but to the city and the area we serve," Richardson said.

WHOH Detroit serves Detroit's youth by bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community. Richardson says their focus on building up kids when they're young will help create a safer environment, not only for them but also, as they grow up.

"We serve the 48213 zip code and there's a lot of violence that happens in this zip code. To be able to do our part, to be able to serve the community, to be able to work with smaller organizations in the area and come together for the community, it means a lot," Richardson says.

The due date for applications is April 10.