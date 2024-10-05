Shots fired at McDonald's parking lot in Warren, police investigating

Kamala Harris makes stops in Michigan, dockworkers return to work and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An investigation is underway at a McDonald's in Warren after a shooting Friday night.

Warren police say no arrests have been made and there are no reported injuries so far.

Officers responded to the fast food restaurant, located at 23000 Van Dyke Ave., around 5 p.m. for reports of multiple shots being fired in the parking lot. Police say more than 10 shell casings were found.

According to investigators, it appears people in a white Chrysler 300 and people in a silver/gray sedan fired several shots fired at each other. The drivers of the vehicles then left the parking lot in separate directions.

Police say they're going to look at video footage and speak with witnesses.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4877.

Last month, a man was left in critical condition after a shooting at Veterans Memorial Park in Warren. The man was shot multiple times in the arm and lower body, according to police. It's unknown if any arrests have been made in last month's shooting.