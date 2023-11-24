Watch CBS News
Shoppers take to the stores on Black Friday in Metro Detroit

By Alysia Burgio

Black Friday shopping across Metro Detroit
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Gone are the days of crowded lines outside big box stores. Instead, holiday shoppers are hunting for the best online and in-store bargains.

"Black Friday has changed from a doorbuster, gotta get in the building at 6 a.m., camping outside to more of a, 'Hey, we're going to come in and see what's going on.' We've actually transitioned at Meijer to a Thursday doorbuster versus a Friday like the normal competitors have," said Mike Otlewski, store director at Meijer Commerce Township.

From electronics and home appliances to hot ticket items, including 70-inch televisions priced nearly half off and much more, Meijer in Commerce Township is dishing out the deals for shoppers.

Some families say Black Friday shopping is a tradition they look forward to every year.

"It's a mad search through the ads. This year, I was trying to find things online. It was a little harder. So mad search, planning. We usually have a map and schedule (laughs). We go a little crazy," said Misty Cushman, a holiday shopper.

Meijer says Saturday is the last day for shoppers to snag the store's Black Friday deals.

Below is a list of a few hot ticket items at Meijer for its 3-day Black Friday weekend:

  • Columbia Men's Puffer Jacket
    Regular Cost: $200
    On Sale: $39.99
  • Element 55-inch Television
    Regular Cost: $399
    On Sale: $179.99
  • Kitchen Aid Mixer
    Regular Cost: $449.99
    On Sale: $249.99
  • All Christmas Décor
    On Sale: %25 off

To see all the Black Friday bargains Meijer has to offer, check out their website.

First published on November 24, 2023 / 12:05 PM EST

