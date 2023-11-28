Ship with 1,200 Christmas trees traveling from Michigan to Chicago

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 28, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Over a thousand Christmas trees are on the way to Chicago from northern Michigan for the annual Christmas Tree Ship run.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the cutter Mackinaw is stocked with 1,200 Christmas trees and follows the journey of the Rouse Simmons.

The Rouse Simmons was known as the Christmas Tree Ship and sank in Lake Michigan in 1912 while carrying trees to Chicago.

The crew on the cutter Mackinac took a moment of silence for the 16 sailors who lost their lives and tossed a wreath to mark its location.