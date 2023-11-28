Watch CBS News
Ship with 1,200 Christmas trees traveling from Michigan to Chicago

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 28, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 28, 2023 03:58

(CBS DETROIT) - Over a thousand Christmas trees are on the way to Chicago from northern Michigan for the annual Christmas Tree Ship run. 

The U.S. Coast Guard says the cutter Mackinaw is stocked with 1,200 Christmas trees and follows the journey of the Rouse Simmons. 

The Rouse Simmons was known as the Christmas Tree Ship and sank in Lake Michigan in 1912 while carrying trees to Chicago. 

The crew on the cutter Mackinac took a moment of silence for the 16 sailors who lost their lives and tossed a wreath to mark its location. 

#Monday on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw WLBB 30 The #Christmas trees are secured to the fantail #Santa is...

Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes on Monday, November 27, 2023

First published on November 28, 2023 / 9:45 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

