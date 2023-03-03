Metro Detroit shelters prepare for higher demand during winter storm

(CBS DETROIT) –The cold can be especially brutal for residents without permanent housing, and if you need a warm place to stay, there are a few locations offering hot meals and beds.

The Detroit Rescue Mission is gearing up to make room for an influx of families and individuals.

Organizers say that means making sure they have enough supplies and beds for accommodations

"We make sure that we're stocking up on food more than usual, water," said CEO Chad Audi. "We have on standby gas heaters in case the electricity went out and we have a generator ready."

If you're in need of an emergency shelter, you can call 313-993-6703.

Facilities:

Detroit Rescue Mission (men only)

3535 3rd Ave.

313-993-6703

Genesis House II (women and families)

12900 W. Chicago

313-309-5900

Genesis House III (women and families)

11037 Mack Ave.

Click here for more locations.