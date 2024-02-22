Shelby Township police warn of thieves using ladders to target homes

Burglars using ladders to get into homes

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Shelby Township police are warning residents about an alarming trend involving thieves and ladders.

With mild temperatures in the forecast and spring around the corner, you're likely cracking open the windows to get some air going, but by doing that, you may become a prime target for criminals.

Dan Imby says he watches out for his neighbors.

"It's very safe, but you know, nowadays, you don't know what's safe," Imby said.

Facebook/Shelby Township Police Department

He's remaining vigilant after seeing a Facebook post from Shelby Township police saying there's been an increase around the metro of burglars using ladders to gain access to homes.

"They're getting more aggressive and more brazen, you know, doing that, but smarter," Imby said.

According to Shelby Township police, crooks know folks typically leave those second-floor windows unlocked, and many alarm systems usually only secure the first floor.

Throw in the nice weather, and it's easy to come up with an alibi.

"I could see them, you know, acting like window cleaners or doing something–gutter inspection, roof inspection, and blending definitely and taking advantage," Imby said.

Shelby Township police note they haven't seen thieves use this method within their jurisdiction, but they want residents and surrounding communities to call law enforcement if they see anything suspicious.

"They let us know what's going down. So you just got to be aware nowadays," Imby said.