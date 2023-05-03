Shelby Township police warn of lockbox scam

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Shelby Township Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving boxes and garage codes.

Police say a resident received a flyer about setting up a lockbox or code with Macomb County Dispatch, encouraging people to call a non-emergency line and provide an address, the code and the location of the lockbox or keypad.

"Macomb County is unaware of such a program to collect homeowner info and is also investigating," read a notice from Shelby Township police.

"STPD reminds our residents to never give information regarding your home, and always contact local law enforcement through verified and properly vetted numbers with concerns such as this."