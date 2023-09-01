Shelby Township man arrested for robberies of 2 cannabis delivery drivers

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Shelby Township man is facing unarmed robbery charges after police say he robbed two cannabis delivery drivers.

Zabion Omariez Parnell, 20, was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of unarmed robbery and issued a $25,000 cash/surety bond.

In August, Shelby Township police began investigating two separate cases where cannabis delivery drivers were robbed while attempting to make cannabis deliveries on Aug. 19 and Aug. 26.

Police accuse Parnell of setting up the drivers.

"Same area, same apartment complex. As soon as they would come, he'd get out and rob them and steal the cannabis," said Shelby Township Police Sergeant Mark Benedettini.

"We're shocked, to be honest with you, because we don't expect that in this community at all. We are here to provide a good service if someone can't make it," said Puff Cannabis of Utica owner Marvin Keizi.

Keizi says he would like to continue offering a delivery service, but after one of his drivers was robbed, employee safety comes first to mind. Currently, his business monitors a driver's location when they are in the field.

"You know, if there ever is an issue in a certain area, if we hear of another dispensary being robbed in a certain area, we just don't go to those areas," Keizi said.

Keizi is considering banning certain areas from ordering deliveries if this issue becomes persistent.