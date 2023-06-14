Shelby Township man arrested, accused of possessing over 1,000 child sexually abusive material

(CBS DETROIT) - A 66-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing child sexually abusive material.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Michael James Cunningham, of Shelby Township, is charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Authorities say the sheriff's office Macomb Area Computer Enforcement (MACE) unit received a tip from the Department of Homeland Security about child pornography from the internet being downloaded. The tip led investigators to an address in Shelby Township. After executing a search warrant, police uncovered laptops, hard drives and thumb drives with electronic evidence.

The investigation revealed more than 1,000 images and videos of child sexually abusive material.

Cunningham was arraigned on June 5 in 41-A District Court. He was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for June 20.