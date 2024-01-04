Sheetz gas station could be coming to Rochester Hills

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 4, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 4, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 4, 2024

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A popular gas station where customers can order fresh food from a touchscreen menu could be coming to Rochester Hills.

Sheetz gas stations are common in states like Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Now they want to build a store at the intersection of Wattles and Rochester Road.

This still needs approval from the Rochester Zoning Board.

They will discuss the plan at a meeting scheduled for Jan. 10.