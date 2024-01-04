Sheetz gas station could be coming to Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A popular gas station where customers can order fresh food from a touchscreen menu could be coming to Rochester Hills.
Sheetz gas stations are common in states like Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Now they want to build a store at the intersection of Wattles and Rochester Road.
This still needs approval from the Rochester Zoning Board.
They will discuss the plan at a meeting scheduled for Jan. 10.
