Shatter the Stigma 5K happening Saturday in Clawson

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Losing a loved one to substance abuse is unimaginable, but keeping their memory alive is what one organization plans to do this weekend.

CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio spoke with Jan Ivinson from Warren on why this nonprofit means so much to her.

"He was so talented and so smart, and he was a poet and a percussionist and hilariously funny, just a great kid," said Ivinson.

Jan Ivinson

Tom was Ivinson's son. She says he was a brilliant soul, who became addicted to heroin, the drug that took his life at age 24.

"It's been 12 and a half years, and the pain of losing a child…there's no words to describe it. There's no words that can adequately address how truly horrific and life-changing that is," Ivinson said.

Tom dabbled in drugs after high school and was in and out of rehab for six years.

"I mean, we did inpatient, we did outpatient, we did individual, we did group. I was so many different emotions, and I was frustrated and angry that I couldn't save him. After a while, I started thinking alright, well, I need to do something with this. If I could play a small part in saving one life, maybe I'd feel a little bit better," said Ivinson.

Jan Ivinson

Ivinson discovered The Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities, a nonprofit in Oakland County that provides community outreach and resources involving substance abuse.

"It's a phenomenal group that does a lot of good. I mean, they really, in my opinion, make a difference," said Ivinson.

This Saturday, the organization is holding its 6th annual "Shatter the Stigma 5k."

"We really focus on honoring those we lost to substance misuse and coming together as a community to support others that might need extra resources and connection," said Julie Brenner.

Brenner is the CEO and President of Alliance and says ending the stigma surrounding substance abuse comes down to conversation, and this event helps the community connect.

Jan Ivinson speaking with CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

"There's so much stigma around addiction, and we are really trying to dispel that they're human beings, we care about them, and we want to support everyone that's been affected," Brenner stated.

Ivinson says she felt the love the moment she joined the organization years ago and wishes resources like this were available when her son was struggling.

"For him, what I wish there had been was better recovery resources. You finish your 30 days, or 60 days or even 90 days in your inpatient, but then what? If there aren't the resources available for you, it's not unattainable, but much more difficult," said Ivinson.

Ivinson hopes her son's story inspires others to get involved with this organization because it might save a life.

"Anyone watching knows someone that's been impacted by substance misuse disorder, and this should be everyone's fight," Ivinson said.

The organization says they plan to continue holding "Shatter the Stigma" for many more years to come.

The event takes place at Clawson City Park at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3. The cost is $35 per participant, and organizers are allowing walk-ups on the day of the event.

Alliance says the group will also be holding a Narcan demonstration at 11 a.m. Organizers will explain the steps to administer Naloxone.