Sexual misconduct scandal hits Wayne County juvenile detention center

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center is facing yet another scandal. This time, a state employee brought in by the county to monitor operations is accused of sex crimes against a teen.

A spokesperson for Wayne County wrote in a statement they are "profoundly saddened that state employees entrusted to care for children would exploit them."

The county launched an investigation last week when staff at the detention center discovered an employee with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHSS) allegedly touched a 15-year-old inappropriately inside the facility.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

That investigation led to the arrest of the MDHHS employee booked on criminal sexual conduct and child abuse.

Although they've been released as investigators gather more evidence, MDHHS told us that the employee is suspended without pay.

On top of this, the sheriff's office also uncovered that at least two other state employees may be tied to these latest allegations, and because of that, Wayne County has kicked all state employees responsible for monitoring operations out of the facility.

This is the latest blow to the facility that lost its full license last fall after the state found an egregious number of violations, including some cells that air vents covered in feces for over three months.

On Tuesday, CBS News Detroit made multiple attempts to get leaders at Wayne County and MDHHS to discuss the ongoing issues at the detention center, but they all deferred to statements.

MDHHS wrote in part, "If the allegations are true, we trust this employee will be prosecuted and held accountable with the full weight of the law. This behavior is not reflective of the important work our child welfare workforce does every day to protect the safety of children."

County leaders are waiting for the sheriff's office to complete their investigation so that the case can be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to decide on charges.