Raw sewage overflow found near Ann Arbor elementary school

Paul Whelan calls on Biden as he spends another holiday in Russian prison and more top stories

Paul Whelan calls on Biden as he spends another holiday in Russian prison and more top stories

Paul Whelan calls on Biden as he spends another holiday in Russian prison and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Ann Arbor is conducting sampling after dried sewage and debris were found near an Ann Arbor elementary school Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The sewage was found behind Pittsfield Elementary School at a sanitary sewer manhole located in a grassy area near a city-owned manhole.

The city investigated the situation but couldn't determine what caused the surcharge. The grassy area was cleaned, and public works staff used lime to neutralize any contamination.

"An estimated 75 gallons of raw sewage was released to the grassy area, ultimately flowing to the storm drain, which flows and daylights to Swift Run - near Whitewood and Norwood streets," city officials said. "This area is currently under evaluation for improvements as part of the design work for a Capital Improvement Project in the Pittsfield Village area to begin in 2025."

Officials are working with the Washtenaw County Health Department to conduct upstream and downstream sampling for the presence of E. coli. They also alerted the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy about the incident.

Because Swift Run flows into the Huron River, the city put up signs recommending boaters stay upstream from South Pond two days from Wednesday.