Severe storms through southeast Michigan Friday
(CBS DETROIT) - Severe weather is moving through southeast Michigan Friday afternoon.
Tornado warnings for Lapeer and Sanilac counties expired at 3:45 p.m.
Severed thunderstorm warnings for Oakland, Washtenaw, Sanilac, Lapeer, Tuscola, Livingston and Genesee counties have all expired.
A list of current severe weather alerts is below:
- St. Clair County - Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:30 p.m.
