Severe storms through southeast Michigan Friday

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 14, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Severe weather is moving through southeast Michigan Friday afternoon.

Tornado warnings for Lapeer and Sanilac counties expired at 3:45 p.m.

Severed thunderstorm warnings for Oakland, Washtenaw, Sanilac, Lapeer, Tuscola, Livingston and Genesee counties have all expired.

A list of current severe weather alerts is below: