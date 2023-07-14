Watch CBS News
Severe storms through southeast Michigan Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - Severe weather is moving through southeast Michigan Friday afternoon. 

Tornado warnings for Lapeer and Sanilac counties expired at 3:45 p.m. 

Severed thunderstorm warnings for Oakland, Washtenaw, Sanilac, Lapeer, Tuscola, Livingston and Genesee counties have all expired. 

A list of current severe weather alerts is below:

  • St. Clair County - Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:30 p.m. 

First published on July 14, 2023 / 3:08 PM

