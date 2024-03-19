Severe Weather Awareness Week: Preparing for severe weather and your pets

(CBS DETROIT) - Being prepared is the best way to care for your pet when severe weather occurs.

If your pet gets nervous or scared during storms, Mike Palmer of Premier Pet Supply recommends several products that can keep your pet distracted during severe weather. Try a Lickey Mat, Kibble Nibble, or Thundershirt to keep your pet calm and distracted.

Palmer says while different products work for different pets, the best time to figure out what works for your pet is before severe weather hits. He recommends trying items on a car ride or a trip to the vet.

If you have to leave your home with your pet after severe weather, you should know of local boarding places or kennels and have a list of pet-friendly hotels. Stephanie Paluda found out the hard way after her pipes burst in January, and she and her dog, Scooby, had to find a new place to live.

Dr. Marcy McKeithen, a veterinarian, says that before severe weather hits, it's a great time to make sure your pet is up to date on vaccinations, as some places won't take pets that aren't vaccinated. She also recommends having a "doggy diaper bag," similar to what you would have for a newborn baby. You'll want to make sure you have your pet's medications, paperwork, collar, leash, litterbox or trash bags, bedding, food, water dish and treats. She suggests having at least three days of food and water.

McKeithen also recommends you have a recent photo of you and your pet together in case you get separated.