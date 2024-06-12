Severe storms possible throughout Southeast Michigan on Thursday

(CBS DETROIT) - All Southeast Michigan communities are at risk for severe weather on Thursday.

Counties, including Washtenaw, Livingston, Monroe, Lenawee, and Oakland, are completely or partially included in a slight risk, highlighted in yellow in the graphic below (Level 2 out of 5). Other areas are still at risk for severe storms, but it is a marginal risk (Level 1 out of 5).

We can expect storms to make an appearance in Southeast Michigan as early as Thursday afternoon. However, the best chance of strong to severe storms appears in the evening. Showers and storms will taper off overnight.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Ahead of the main line of storms, we could experience a quick flare-up of a strong but quick storm. The more robust storms look to step towards Southeast Michigan around 5 p.m. and continue until about 10 p.m.

We can expect some of the biggest weather hazards with these storms to be strong winds of 60+ miles per hour and large hail, 1 inch or more in diameter. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out with Thursday's severe weather chance.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Behind the storm threat on Thursday, get ready for extreme heat. Temperatures will soar Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday well into the 90s. It will also be humid, so feel-like or heat index numbers for those days will jump into the upper 90s, if not in the triple digits. I don't think we will break records for those days, but it will still be extremely hot.

Notice the current records below for those days with the forecasted highs.

Make sure to find ways to beat the heat while staying cool and hydrated.

Your NEXT Weather Team will continue to update you with the latest information to keep you and your family safe. For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.