Severe storms possible in SE Michigan during Memorial Day weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Showers and storms are expected to move in overnight into Saturday morning. There is a chance for an isolated strong to severe storm, mainly in Lenawee County and to the west side of the state.

Strong winds gusting around 50 mph and small hail are the biggest threats. Temperatures will stay mild, dropping only into the low to mid-60s for lows Saturday morning. High temperatures will reach back to around 80° with more sunshine in the afternoon.

Mostly clear skies will prevail on Saturday night as temperatures drop into the upper 50s and warm into the mid-70s during the afternoon. Winds will also pick up, with southeast winds between 5 and 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Dry conditions continue into Sunday morning, but another round of showers and storms will begin Sunday afternoon, overnight and into Monday. These storms have the potential to become strong to severe, as areas mainly south of Interstate 69 (excluding St. Clair County) have a marginal (one out of five) risk of severe weather.

These storms are capable of producing heavy downpours, strong wind gusts up to 60 mph., hail up to an inch in diameter, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Showers and storms will continue into our Memorial Day with temperatures only reaching highs in the low-70s and breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the west, 15 to 20 mph, gusting around 30 mph.

