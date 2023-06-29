Watch CBS News
Several Michigan beaches closed due to bacteria ahead of Fourth of July weekend

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 29, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 29, 2023 04:40

(CBS DETROIT) - Fourth of July weekend is approaching, and as Michiganders plan to travel around the state to celebrate, they should verify that beaches are open before heading to them. 

Several Michigan beaches are currently closed due to high bacteria levels. 

According to the Michigan BeachGuard System, the following beaches are currently closed:

  • Haynor Lake: Hamburg Fitness Center & Camp (Livingston County)
  • Lake St. Clair: St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach (Macomb County)
  • Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron: Singing Bridge Beach (Arenac County)
  • Lake St. Helen: Richfield Township Public Fishing Site (Roscommon County)
  • Lake Huron: Lakeside Beach (St. Clair County)
  • Otter Creek: Sleeping Bear Dunes-Otter Creen (Benzie County) 
  • Lake Huron: Lexington Beach (Sanilac County) 

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's BeachGuard System provides the public with water sampling results, advisories and closures for Michigan beaches. 

For the latest updates on Michigan beach closures, visit here

First published on June 29, 2023 / 2:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

