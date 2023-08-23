Several members of violent Detroit street gang indicted on RICO charges

(CBS DETROIT) - Several members of a violent Detroit street gang have been indicted on federal charges that include racketeering conspiracy, trafficking, controlled substances, firearm charges and unemployment insurance fraud, officials announced Wednesday.

A federal grand jury indicted the following Purple Heart Vets gang members:

Devin King, 24, of Detroit

Trevon Mathis, 23, of Detroit

Jordan Gilmore, 24, of Novi

Devon Hill, 25, of Taylor

Vincent McKinney, 24, of Detroit

Malik Thomas, 24, of Detroit

According to court documents, the Purple Heart Vets gang mainly operates on the Detroit's northwest side, and members promote violence in neighborhood streets, acting as soldiers in battle. Members obtained guns and would attack rivals.

In addition, members would sell controlled substances and commit unemployment insurance fraud to fund further criminal activity, according to officials.

These violent acts have led to multiple shootings around the city, injuring and killing numerous people, including a child caught in the crossfire during one incident.

"Serious crimes have serious consequences. Gang members using the streets of Detroit as a battlefield to settle scores can expect to be shut down by law enforcement," said Special Agent in Charge James Deir. "It should be common knowledge throughout metro-Detroit: If you pack an illegal firearm, you should pack your bags for prison…Everyone deserves to live in a community without the threat of senseless gun violence."