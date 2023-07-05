Several injured in Allegan after fireworks land in crowd during annual celebration

ALLEGAN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Several people sustained minor injuries, and one person was taken to the hospital after fireworks landed in the crowd during a fireworks celebration in Allegan.

The incident happened on Monday, July 3, during the city's annual July 3 Jubilee.

The city contracts with Wolverine Fireworks Display to hold a fireworks display that happens just after 10 p.m. each year.

For the fireworks show, pontoon boats are used in the Kalamazoo River for the main display and the finale, which launches south of M89, and for the proximate show that launches about 90 feet from the pedestrian boardwalk.

Proximate fireworks, commonly used in theme park displays, concerts and festivals, are designed to have little to no fallout, according to J&M Displays, one of the nation's largest fireworks suppliers.

A firework landed among the crowd of spectators during the show, and here's a statement the city released regarding the incident:

"During the firework display, a firework cake from the proximate show unintentionally landed in a crowd located to the East of one of the pontoon boats. This resulted in a handful of minor injuries, all but one of which was treated at the site of the incident."

One child was transported to a local hospital.

"Our thoughts are with all of those who were affected by this unintentional incident," the city also said in its statement.

The city says they contract with Wolverine Fireworks Display, which has been operating since 1979, to hold three shows each year.

The Allegan Fire District was at the event, and other law enforcement officials responded as well.