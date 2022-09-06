All-clear given after several downtown Detroit buildings evacuated due to strong gas smell
(CBS DETROIT) - Several buildings in downtown Detroit were evacuated Tuesday due to a strong smell of gas but the all-clear has been given and evacuations have ended.
According to Detroit Police, many buildings surrounding Campus Martius Park were evacuated around 11:45 a.m. Representatives with DTE Energy told CBS Detroit that the gas smell was from maintenance being performed on a gas line downtown.
About two hours later, Detroit Police said that no gas leak was found.
