Seven MSU football players charged in tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium

Washtenaw County, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Charges have been filed against seven Michigan State football players in connection to a fight inside the tunnel at Michigan Stadium.

The fight happened Oct. 29 after the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 during their annual game. Social media posts showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan's Ja'Den McBurrows in and near a hallway that doesn't lead to either locker room. MSU linebacker Itayvion "Tank" Brown, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young are seen on video getting physical with McBurrows.

Days after the fight, Spartans coach Mel Tucker suspended Brown, Grose, Young and cornerback Khary Crump.

Those players are among seven facing charges in connection to the fight. Crump is charged with felonious assault. Brown, Grose and Young are charged with aggravated assault. Cornerback Justin White and Defensive End Brandon Wright are also charged with aggravated assault. Linebacker Jacoby Windmon is charged with assault and battery.

An initial investigation was done by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security, with assistance from the Michigan State University Police Department and the Michigan State Police. Their findings were passed along to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office. Once the information was reviewed, prosecutors authorized charges against the seven MSU players.