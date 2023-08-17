Seven charged in theft of 16 Ford Bronco Raptors across Metro Detroit

CANTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Seven suspects were arraigned Wednesday in connection with the theft of 16 2023 Ford Bronco Raptors across Metro Detroit.

In October 2022, Canton police began investigating the theft of several Bronco Raptors from a Ford factory lot in Canton Township. Other Bronco thefts were found in Dearborn and Woodhaven.

On Tuesday, police from Canton, Northville, Novi, Farmington Hills, West Bloomfield and the Oakland County Sheriff's Department arrested all seven suspects. Canton Police Department

Following an extensive investigation, Canton police were able to locate 10 of the stolen Bronco Raptors in Northville, Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Texas, Arizona & Alaska. They also recovered five additional stolen vehicles, an AR pistol and $28,426 that is suspected to have been netted from the sale of the stolen vehicles.

The retail value of the 16 vehicles is $1,760,000.

"We applaud the outstanding efforts of our police officers and partners in ensuring community safety," said Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh. "Their dedication and collaborative investigations underscore our commitment to our citizens. Our sincere appreciation goes to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office and our policing partners for their unwavering commitment to service."

The seven suspects face the following charges:

Migel Santiago, age 19, from Troy

• One Count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year Felony

• Nine Counts of Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property $20,000 or More, a 10-year Felony

• Bond set at $100,000 (10%) with home confinement tether

Oliaran Pernell, age 20, from Detroit

• One Count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year Felony

• Ten Counts of Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property $20,000 or More, a 10-year Felony

• Bond set at $100,000 (10%) with home confinement tether

Samir Rashed, age 21, from Northville

• One Count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year Felony

• Nine Counts of Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property $20,000 or More, a 10-year Felony

• Bond set at $100,000 (10%) with home confinement tether

Julian Lyles, age 19, from Detroit

• One Count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year Felony

• Eight Counts of Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property $20,000 or More, a 10-year Felony

• Bond set at $100,000 (10%) with home confinement tether

Dominick Dumont, age 19, from Northville

• One Count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year Felony

• One Count of Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property $20,000 or More, a 10-year Felony

• Bond set at $50,000 with home confinement tether

Abdulfattah Hamed, age 21, from Van Buren

• One Count of Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property $20,000 or More, a 10-year Felony

• Bond set at $10,000 (10%) with GPS tether

Janisse Moss, age 19, from Lincoln Park

• One Count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year Felony

• Ten Counts of Receiving & Concealing Stolen Property $20,000 or More, a 10-year Felony

• Bond set at $1 million unsecured bond, with GPS tether