Semiconductor wafer manufacturer bringing supply chain to new Michigan facility

BAY CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Semiconductor wafer manufacturer SK Siltron CSS is opening a new facility in Bay City, state officials announced Thursday.

Officials say Michigan was selected to receive a $300 million investment on the facility, which is projected to create 150 jobs.

"SK Siltron's commitment to Michigan will help us bring the semiconductor supply chain home, cut down shortages and delays, and create good-paying jobs for Michiganders in Bay City," Whitmer said in a statement. "The products SK Siltron manufactures are the building blocks of countless products and industries: electric vehicles, solar panels, smartphones, and so much more—we cannot let China dominate this market.

"I am proud that Michigan was selected for this $300 million investment over several other states, proving that we have the skilled workforce, growing economy, and strong business-friendly environment conducive to attract projects from one of the world's most innovative companies. I will work with anyone to keep bringing supply chains home, build on our high-tech manufacturing leadership, and create opportunity for Michiganders in every region."

Last year, SK Siltron CSS, which is based in Bay County, announced plans to expand production. The company acquired a facility in Monitor Township, outside of Bay City.

"SK Siltron CSS is thrilled to expand our presence in Michigan and reinforce our commitment to the entire Bay City community, while creating high-paying jobs and new investment opportunities," said Jianwei Dong, Chief Executive Officer of SK Siltron CSS.

"The exceptional people of Bay City and our strong local partners are the reason we were able to expand so aggressively in the area. The support we have received is truly unmatched. This significant investment in Bay City will further boost the confidence levels of not only our customers, but also the entire electrical vehicle value chain to accelerate the pace of EV adoption."