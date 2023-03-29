Semiconductor design and testing facility slated for Auburn Hills to create 180 jobs

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) A California company has announced the creation of a new semiconductor design and testing facility in Auburn Hills that is expected to bring 180 jobs to the area.

Indie Semiconductor, based in Aliso Viejo, California, designs automotive semiconductors and software platforms and already has a regional support office in Auburn Hills. The company plans to expand the facility to include a best-in-class semiconductor design and testing facility.

The new expansion is expected to create 180 high-wage jobs with the support of a $10 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. The company says it also has plans to build an additional facility in Southeast Michigan in the next couple of years.

"We are very excited that indie Semiconductor is experiencing such significant growth since locating in Auburn Hills in 2021," said Auburn Hills Mayor Kevin R. McDaniel in a press release. "We are honored they have chosen Auburn Hills for their next strategic investment. This reinvestment continues to build on our reputation as a great place to invest and do business."

The Auburn Hills project was chosen over competing sites from several other states. Indie says it chose Michigan because of its rich automotive history.