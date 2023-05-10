Watch CBS News
Local News

Semi-truck separates from trailer after crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 10, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 10, 2023 02:53

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A portion of I-94 is closed in Ann Arbor after a traffic crash involving a car and a semi-truck happened Wednesday morning. 

The incident happened on westbound I-94 at Wagner Road. Police say an investigation revealed a car cut off semi-truck hauling steel coils.

The semi-truck and trailer separated, the trailer hit the bridge and the semi-truck overturned. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

MSP says the area will be closed as crews work to clear the crash. 

First published on May 10, 2023 / 11:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.