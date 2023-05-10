Semi-truck separates from trailer after crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 10, 2023

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A portion of I-94 is closed in Ann Arbor after a traffic crash involving a car and a semi-truck happened Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on westbound I-94 at Wagner Road. Police say an investigation revealed a car cut off semi-truck hauling steel coils.

The semi-truck and trailer separated, the trailer hit the bridge and the semi-truck overturned. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

🚨TRAFFIC CRASH🚨: Happening Now W/B I-94 Exp at Wagner Rd. Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Car Vs Semi. Investigation shows car cutoff semi hauling steel coils. Semi and trailer separate, trailer hits bridge, semi overturns. Drivers to UM hospital for non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/SYaTVWgj33 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 10, 2023

MSP says the area will be closed as crews work to clear the crash.