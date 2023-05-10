Semi-truck separates from trailer after crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A portion of I-94 is closed in Ann Arbor after a traffic crash involving a car and a semi-truck happened Wednesday morning.
The incident happened on westbound I-94 at Wagner Road. Police say an investigation revealed a car cut off semi-truck hauling steel coils.
The semi-truck and trailer separated, the trailer hit the bridge and the semi-truck overturned. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
MSP says the area will be closed as crews work to clear the crash.
