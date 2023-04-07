Semi-truck gifted to Detroit man to help spread "greatness"

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man was gifted a semi-truck to help spread his message of positivity across the nation.

True Balance, LLC and Winners Connect Worldwide donated a used semi-trailer to Detroit-based nonprofit organization I See Greatness in You.

"Our mission is to spread positivity all over the world, so besides using this truck for resources, we're going to use it to connect a trailer that has positive messaging on it and drive the truck from Detroit to Los Angeles and back and forth with resources and positivity," said Terrance Burney, president and CEO of I See Greatness in You

The organization seeks to motivate and educate people in the community while also connecting them with need-based resources that may be available.

Burney says the nonprofit rents a truck to deliver water bottles to families living in Flint yearly. He says this will help save on the cost of renting and will allow them to make trips more frequently.

To find out more about the organization, click here.