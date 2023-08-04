Police investigate after semi-truck fire closes down I-75 in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a portion of Interstate 75 in Royal Oak is closed after a semi catches on fire on Thursday.

Michigan State Police responded to a crash on northbound I-75 and Lincoln, where they found a truck containing hot asphalt and in flames. No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved.

Truck Fire:

08/03 at 6:10 PM

Location:

NB I75 and Lincoln, City of Royal Oak

Synopsis:

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls of a semi truck crash. When troopers arrived on scene they saw the truck contained hot asphalt and caught on fire. 1/ pic.twitter.com/bNTy0AtfnF — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) August 4, 2023

Police the Royal Oak Fire Department extinguished the fire. The incident caused damage to the median wall.

MSP Motor Carriers are working to transfer the load. The freeway is expected to be closed for several hours.