Police investigate after semi-truck fire closes down I-75 in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a portion of Interstate 75 in Royal Oak is closed after a semi catches on fire on Thursday.
Michigan State Police responded to a crash on northbound I-75 and Lincoln, where they found a truck containing hot asphalt and in flames. No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved.
Police the Royal Oak Fire Department extinguished the fire. The incident caused damage to the median wall.
MSP Motor Carriers are working to transfer the load. The freeway is expected to be closed for several hours.
