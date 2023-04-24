Semi-truck crashes into guardrail, spills glue on I-96 in Oakland County after being cut off

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crews are cleaning up after a semi-truck carrying glue crashed and overturned on I-96 in Oakland County Monday morning.

The incident happened at about 9:35 a.m. on westbound I-96 at Milford in Lyon Township.

Michigan State Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the semi-truck driver was traveling on I-96 when he was allegedly cut off by another driver and lost control of the truck.

The semi-truck driver veered right, struck the guardrail and got stuck on top of it.

The crash caused the glue that the semi-truck was carrying to spill.

According to state police, two heavy tows were at the scene to stabilize the truck from flipping over the barrier and entering a ditch. Crews were using all lanes of traffic to do this.

In addition, Michigan Department of Transportation crews will look at the damage to the guardrail to determine if the right lane is safe to open after the cleanup.

MSP says there is no estimate for reopening the freeway yet. Traffic is being directed off I-96 at Milford Road. Drivers can re-enter the freeway at Kensington Road.