Semi hauling paint catches fire, explodes on I-69 near Coldwater

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 14, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 14, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 14, 2023

COLDWATER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A semi-truck hauling paint caught fire and exploded in Branch County over the weekend, state police said.

The incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, on southbound I-69 near E. Central Road in Ovid Township.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the semi-truck carrying paint was heading southbound when it caught fire and exploded.

Michigan State Police say the northbound and southbound lanes of I-69 were closed so crews could clean the debris, but all lanes have since been opened.

No one was injured.

The Coldwater police and fire departments assisted state police.

Authorities continue to investigate.