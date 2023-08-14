Watch CBS News
Local News

Semi hauling paint catches fire, explodes on I-69 near Coldwater

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 14, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 14, 2023 03:24

COLDWATER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A semi-truck hauling paint caught fire and exploded in Branch County over the weekend, state police said. 

The incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, on southbound I-69 near E. Central Road in Ovid Township. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that the semi-truck carrying paint was heading southbound when it caught fire and exploded.

Michigan State Police say the northbound and southbound lanes of I-69 were closed so crews could clean the debris, but all lanes have since been opened. 

No one was injured. 

The Coldwater police and fire departments assisted state police. 

Authorities continue to investigate. 

First published on August 14, 2023 / 11:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.