Semi-truck hauling 40K pounds of mulch crashes on US-23 in Livingston County

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - A semi-truck carrying 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed on US 23 in Livingston County due to road conditions, Michigan State Police said.

The crash happened on US-23 near Fauset Road in Tyrone Township.

According to MSP, the semi-truck was traveling too fast for the road conditions, which caused it to overturn.

The crash closed US-23 for over three hours, but it has since reopened.

Police say there were no injuries to the driver or the other motorist.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 2:17 PM

