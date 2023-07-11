Semi crashes into 2 vehicles, hits tow truck in crash on I-94 in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A semi-truck was involved in a four-vehicle crash on I-94 in Belleville Monday afternoon, state police said.

Investigation revealed that the driver of a semi-truck rear ended two vehicles on I-94 then lost control, drove down the right ditch onto the N/B I-94 Service Drive, through the fence, ultimately striking an illegally parked tow truck on the shoulder of the service drive. 2/ pic.twitter.com/3jGyiFK1T1 — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) July 10, 2023

The incident happened at about 4:05 p.m. on Monday, July 10, on westbound I-94 near Haggerty Road in Belleville.

State police say an investigation revealed a semi-truck driver rear-ended two vehicles on the freeway and then lost control of the truck.

After that, the semi-truck drove down the right ditch and onto the freeway's northbound service drive. The semi-truck then hit an illegally parked tow truck on the shoulder of the service drive.

According to MSP, there were no significant injuries.

Both the semi-truck driver and the tow truck driver were cited.

"We know that certain risky driving behaviors lead to most of the crashes in Metro Detroit," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "Following too closely is one of the behaviors. It is important to leave enough room to stop your vehicle safely."