Security improvements heading to Michigan Capitol building

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's Capitol is pretty unique in that you can walk right in without having to go through metal detectors or check a bag. But that could change in the coming weeks as the Michigan Capitol Commission installs new security measures.

"The commissioners are concerned about the growing prevalence of violence around the country, especially political violence," said William Kandler the chair of the Capitol Commission. "We also have a lot of people visiting here. You know, we want to protect our employees. We want to protect our legislators, and we want to protect the visitors, especially the schoolchildren."

The commission, which is responsible for the grounds of the Capitol and maintains the building, voted earlier this year to add additional security equipment at the front entrance of the building.

"It's pass-through technology," Kandler said. "You see them at a lot of sporting events. You just walk through it and even if it's not metal, it can detect something on your body, and then it'll set off an alarm. Then the state police who will be manning those stations, would pull you aside and say, you know, you can't come in with that."

There will also be new card swipe access at the other entrances often used by legislators and their staffers as well as a ban on firearms on the grounds and inside the building. That's a move with which State Rep. Angela Rigas disagrees.

"The Capitol Commission is completely out of control," she said. "Unelected bureaucrats running our lives, infringing on our second amendments, and they want to get rid of firearms. I just would like to ask how they expect to enforce it on the lawn. Are they going to build a wall around the people's house?"

Rigas tells CBS News Detroit she typically carries a firearm for safety and feels that banning guns from the grounds is a violation of the second amendment. In fact, she's introducing legislation to prevent it.

"I'm introducing a bill that would prohibit employers from infringing on their employees' Second Amendment rights to carry firearms, just as the Capital Commission is infringing on my Second Amendment rights."

An exact date has not been set for when the new security equipment will be installed.