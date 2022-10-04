Security guard accidentally discharges weapon inside Oxford Middle School restroom

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A scary moment at an area middle school on Monday after a security guard accidentally discharged his weapon inside a restroom.

The school district says the officer placed his weapon on a hook inside a stall door and when he went to retrieve it, the gun caught on a lower portion of the hook and discharged into a cement ceiling.

The security guard immediately alerted school officials and notified the Oakland County Sheriff's Office about the incident.

No injuries were sustained.