Watch CBS News
Local News

Security guard accidentally discharges weapon inside Oxford Middle School restroom

/ CBS Detroit

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A scary moment at an area middle school on Monday after a security guard accidentally discharged his weapon inside a restroom.

The school district says the officer placed his weapon on a hook inside a stall door and when he went to retrieve it, the gun caught on a lower portion of the hook and discharged into a cement ceiling.

The security guard immediately alerted school officials and notified the Oakland County Sheriff's Office about the incident. 

No injuries were sustained.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 12:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.