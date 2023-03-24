Secretary of State office in Detroit closed until April 17 for remodeling

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Secretary of State office on Livernois Avenue in Detroit will be closed due to remodeling.

According to a press release, the office will close until April 17; however, residents can visit the department's website for their transactions. Normal services are expected to resume at 9 a.m. on April 17.

Renovations include changes to the counties, new carpet, and fresh paint, as well as electrical updates.

Officials say in recent years, different services have become available online. Self-service machines are also available at the Northwest Activities Center (18100 Meyers Road) and the Meijer store at 1301 W. Eight Mile Road.

Anyone who needs to come in the office can schedule an appointment at the nearest office (3046 W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit and 20809 Dequindre Road in Hazel Park) at Michigan.gov/SOS or by calling 888-767-6424.