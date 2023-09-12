Watch CBS News
Second body recovered two weeks after boat sank in Lake Michigan

Authorities recovered the body of a 63-year-old man in Lake Michigan, one of two people who died when a fishing boat sank in late August off Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula.

The body of Merl McVay was found in deep water Monday, a few miles from the Arcadia pier in Manistee County, the sheriff's office said.

Minnie Batchelder, 77, also died following the boat mishap on Aug. 27.

Search crews from various agencies "often battled challenging conditions during this effort," Sheriff Brian Gutowski said, referring to weather and waves. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. McVay as they continue to cope with this tragedy."

Three other people — ages 69, 71 and 82 — were rescued by another boat, authorities said.

