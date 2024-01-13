Watch CBS News
Local News

SEA LIFE marine biologists show off their Detroit Lions team spirit

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two SEA LIFE marine biologists and Detroit Lions fans showed off their team spirit ahead of Sunday's playoff game. 

SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium, Detroit Lions
SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium

The biologists wore Detroit Lions gear and dove into the aquarium's 120,000-gallon Tropical Ocean Exhibit, a spokesperson said. One diver wore a Lion onesie with a fuzzy mane and ears. 

The pair swam for "touchdowns" near the makeshift underwater goal post, the spokesperson said. 

SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium, Detroit Lions
SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium

According to a spokesperson, the ocean exhibit is home to sharks, stingrays, sea turtles, and more. It holds 120,000 gallons of saltwater that could cover more than a quarter of a football field with one foot of water. Additionally, the seabed is 15 feet below the surface of the water. 

The Lions are set to face the Rams on Jan. 14.   

First published on January 13, 2024 / 4:24 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.