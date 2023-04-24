For $186,000, this private Scottish island could be yours — but don't count on being able to live there

For a minimum of £150,000, or just over $186,000, Barlocco Island off the coast of Scotland could be yours — but don't count on being able to build yourself a home. The island is considered a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), which will make any kind of construction exceedingly difficult, and that's if you can get there.

Barlocco Island was listed for sale on Thursday, and while sizable at 25 acres, it is only reachable "by boat or at low tide on foot or by tractor or quad bike," according real estate firm Galbraith, who have linked the tide timetables to the listing so that potential owners can plan a viewing.

Barlocco Island Galbraith

Viewers "should take due care and consideration to potential livestock in the fields, the terrain and the tide, accessing the property at low tide and returning well before the tide turns," writes the firm.

The island is the westernmost of the Isles of Fleet, six miles away from a larger nearby town. The seller is unknown.

Aside from a flood pond, there are no existing sources of water on the island, and there are currently no existing structures either — but the flood pond is advertised as "providing water for livestock and wildlife." So while you might not have to worry about nosey neighbors, you may have some other residents to contend with.

But what the island lacks in amenities, it makes up for in views. The Scottish government designates areas special scientific sites due to their representation of "natural heritage" in flora, fauna, geology and more, which means you can count on the nature to deliver.

David Corrie, the listing agent in charge of the island's sale, told the New York Times on Sunday that there have already been 50 interested parties.

"It's an often overlooked area of Scotland that has some of the most beautiful scenery, natural coastline and extensive forests, along with a very low population density," Corrie told the paper.