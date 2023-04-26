Watch CBS News
Boil water advisory issued for Scio Township due to low water pressure

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A boil water advisory is in effect for Scio Township, authorities announced Tuesday.

Residents are asked to boil all tap water until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26. 

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says unanticipated water system maintenance resulted in low water pressure. 

During this advisory, residents should boil water for drinking, cooking, brushing their teeth and making ice.   

Boiling water will kill bacteria and viruses that could be present in the water. 

