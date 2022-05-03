Science of Weather: Hurricane Preparedness Week

This week, May 1-7, 2022, is hurricane preparedness week, and even though we don't get directly impacted by hurricanes in Michigan, there are still things you need to know. Heavy rain, strong winds, tornadoes, storm surge, rip currents…. Tropical cyclones are dangerous and can cause major damage. Hurricane preparedness week is to raise awareness to prepare and protect life and property. The Atlantic hurricane season is from June 1st to November 30th, but hurricanes can and have developed outside of this time frame. Tropical cyclones are powerful, and it only takes one natural disaster to change lives and communities.

Let's say you and your family are vacationing in a hurricane-prone area, well mother nature is brewing a hurricane in the Atlantic basin, unfortunately, you are in the path of destruction, here are some safety tips.

Make sure to have an evacuation plan. Listen to emergency management to find out if your location is in an evacuation zone or flood-prone area. Remember, tropical hazards can be felt from the coast to hundreds of miles inland.

Depending on your location and risk, you may need to evacuate or be prepared to take shelter. As a hurricane approaches always pay attention to local officials.

Also, make sure to create a disaster supply kit before the storm. Remember to have enough supplies because hurricane damage can lead to long recovery times. Here's a list of some helpful supplies to help get your kit started… water, non-perishable foods, medicine, a first-aid kit, flashlights, and pet supplies.



For hurricane season, if you know anyone or plan to visit a hurricane-prone location, make sure to stay weather aware. I'm Meteorologist Kylee Miller.

