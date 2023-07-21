Watch CBS News
Science of Weather

Science of Weather: How hail forms

By Ahmad Bajjey

/ CBS Detroit

Science of Weather: How hail forms
Science of Weather: How hail forms 02:31

(CBS DETROIT) - Hail requires large amounts of energy in a storm to create.

The updrafts in a thunderstorm are all-important, and depending on the strength of the updraft, you can get hail as small as a pea to as large as a baseball, or even larger.

In this Science of Weather, Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey walks you through the steps a storm goes through to create a hailstone, and the updraft speed needed to create each size.

Watch the full segment in the video above.

Ahmad Bajjey
ahmad-bajjey-wwj-cbs-detroit.jpg

Ahmad Bajjey is a CBS Detroit meteorologist. Coming to CBS Detroit is a return home after growing up in Dearborn where his family still lives. He has spent the past 9 1/2 years in Flint as a meteorologist and most recently as chief meteorologist for WEYI and WSMH.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 7:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.