Science of Weather: How hail forms
(CBS DETROIT) - Hail requires large amounts of energy in a storm to create.
The updrafts in a thunderstorm are all-important, and depending on the strength of the updraft, you can get hail as small as a pea to as large as a baseball, or even larger.
In this Science of Weather, Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey walks you through the steps a storm goes through to create a hailstone, and the updraft speed needed to create each size.
Watch the full segment in the video above.
