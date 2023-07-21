Science of Weather: How hail forms

(CBS DETROIT) - Hail requires large amounts of energy in a storm to create.

The updrafts in a thunderstorm are all-important, and depending on the strength of the updraft, you can get hail as small as a pea to as large as a baseball, or even larger.

In this Science of Weather, Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey walks you through the steps a storm goes through to create a hailstone, and the updraft speed needed to create each size.

